The Sports Junkies Talk to Golf Legend Greg ‘The Shark’ Norman

WASHINGTON — Golf legend Greg “The Shark” Norman called into The Sports Junkies Friday morning, a dream interview for the 106.7 The Fan hosts who grew up idolizing his career.

“D.C. has got a soft spot for me,” Norman said at the conclusion of the nearly 20-minute interview. “You guys are fantastic for what you do with your profession and how you talk about all life experiences, whether it’s sport or whether it’s what’s happening inside the Beltway, and it’s an honor to be on your show.”

“Do you understand that made my day?” Lurch said afterward. “It really made my day.”

“He was my guy,” Eric Bickel said. “I can remember when he would come to Congressional, and they would go like from the ninth hole to the 10th hole. I remember one year in particular I was walking right behind him, and his spikes were on the golf cart thing, and I think I had a chub.”

“You probably did,” Cakes said with a laugh. “Most likely, you did.”

“And he’s so rich!” Bishop coveted. “The guy’s worth $500 million! You wouldn’t know it, though. He’s chilling.”