Man Inappropriately Touches Teens at the Smithsonian

WASHINGTON — Authorities have arrested a man who they say inappropriately touched seven girls at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Devon Foote was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of assault. Officials say Foote approached a group of 13 and 14-year-old girls from California and touched their buttocks as they toured the museum’s butterfly exhibit.

Court document show a total of seven girls in the group say Foote sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors say Foote pressed his groin against one teen.

The girl’s chaperone reported the assault to museum security officers, who apprehended Foote after the girls saw him on his bike while they were leaving the museum.

It’s unclear if Foote has an attorney.

