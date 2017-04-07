3 Tornadoes Confirmed in D.C. Region

WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a third tornado hit the Washington region during Thursday afternoon’s storms, WTOP reports.

Earlier on Friday, the weather agency confirmed two EF 0 tornadoes touched down at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and in Herndon, Virginia, before adding the third twister.

The weather service reports that a tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph touched down around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Herndon, near the border between Loudoun and Fairfax counties, for less than a mile.

A few minutes later, a tornado with peak winds of 70 mph touched down at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in southeast Washington and was on the ground for about a mile.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

