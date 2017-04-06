Scherzer: I Expected to be on DL for 2-3 Weeks

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer is expected to make his first start of the 2017 season on Friday in Philadelphia, a notion that was in jeopardy after he sustained a broken knuckle in his right ring finger.

He is stunned by that development, as he explained to Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan Thursday morning.

“Everybody wants to know about the finger, but honestly, it’s the more impressive thing that I’ve made it. Considering that I threw my first baseball basically the first day of spring, to not have to go to the DL and actually make my turn in the first turn and not miss time. I really thought I was gonna be going to the DL for at least two, three weeks given that you need to get into a throwing program. The fact that I’ve been able to shortcut this and actually be on time and have all my pitches and be built up ready to throw a hundred pitches, I don’t know how I did it.”

Scherzer revealed more about the injury, and the recovery process, in the segment above, including stating he shouldn’t have any pitch limit during his debut.

The full call is available below.

