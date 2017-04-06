Richard Montgomery High School Security Team Leader Charged with Sex Abuse

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland high school’s security team leader has been charged with sex abuse after police say he had “inappropriate contact” with a 17-year-old student.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that they arrested 57-year-old Mark Yantsos on Thursday and charged him with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense.

A Richard Montgomery High School student told detectives that Yantsos, the school’s security team leader, befriended her last year and bought her gifts, including a phone, police say. She told detectives that last month Yantsos drove her to a Rockville hotel, where he had “inappropriate contact” with her. Police say they have inappropriate text messages that Yantsos recently sent her.

In a letter to parents, school officials say Yantsos has been placed on administrative leave.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)