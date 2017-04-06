Redskins Fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Drive Eagles-Themed Car At Pocono Raceway

Ryan Mayer

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a well known Washington Redskins superfan. As such, he, like any Redskins fan, despises the rest of the NFC East teams. Unfortunately for him, he’s going to have to swallow that dislike for at least a day during this year’s NASCAR season.

When Earnhardt Jr. shows up to Poconos Raceway in June, he will be driving a Philadelphia Eagles-themed car. Why, you ask? Well, one of Junior’s sponsors, Axalta, is also partnered with the Eagles, and the two will be celebrating teachers in the Philadelphia area with the 2017 Axalta All-Pro Teachers program along with an award for teacher of the year. To celebrate, the pair have designed an Eagles-themed car that Junior will use in the Pocono 400.

Being such a big Redskins fan, Junior felt the need to explain himself to the rest of the fan base, taking to Periscope. In the video, Earnhardt Jr. can be heard saying “I’m really sad about that. Being a Redskins fan, it was very hard to wrap my brain around it, but what I am happy about is helping them promote the All-Pro Teachers.”

True story: I immediately text my boss and asked for his intervention. I got stern encouragement instead. https://t.co/AKh8A9zE79 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 5, 2017

Of course, it is for a good cause, and ‘Skins fans aren’t likely to hold it against him. The Eagles’ official Twitter account did decide to have some fun at Junior’s expense though.

For Junior’s part, he came back with a pretty good response.

The good news is, the Redskins know where his heart truly lies.