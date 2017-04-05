Rizzo: Nationals Fans Will Love Adam Eaton

WASHINGTON — The Nationals had to give up a lot for Adam Eaton, three pitching prospects — Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning — to be sure, but what they got back, a center fielder for years to come, is what matters most, Mike Rizzo says.

In his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan, the Nats GM and President of Baseball Operations was asked, in Wednesday’s Burke & Herbert Bank Fan Question of the Week, about the December deal which sent top prospects to the Chicago White Sox.

Which prospect did you have a harder time parting with, Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito? — Brian in Alexandria

“All of them. They’re all tough to part with,” Rizzo said. “You have an affinity for all of them. They all come through the system as kids.”

Giolito and Lopez have both wound up on Chicago’s Class-AAA affiliate in Charlotte. Dunning, the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2016, will start the season at Class-A Kannapolis.

“Lucas went through a lot of trials and tribulations,” Rizzo said. “Obviously, we drafted him knowing that he was gonna need Tommy John surgery in a month or so, so he went through that. Lopez goes through our Dominican academy. We’re really proud of what they’ve accomplished and he’s a prime jewel of that academy. And Dunning was a great draft by our guys.”

“So none of them are easy,” he said. “But I worry more about what we get in return than what we give, and we got the guy that we think we needed, not only for this year, but for years to come and a really good player that I think the fanbase is gonna love when they get to see more of this guy.”

