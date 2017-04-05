National Guard Fighter Jet Crashes in Prince George’s County

A D.C. Air National Guard fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County, according to Mark Brady, Chief Spokesperson of Prince George’s County Fire.

The aircraft carried one pilot, who ejected himself before the crash. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to officials at Joint Base Andrews.

The jet was down in the area of Temple Hills Road, Prince George’s Fire officials are evacuating people from surrounding homes to Clinton Grove Elementary School on Temple Hill Road.

PGFD & @JBA_NAFW part of a Unified Command with Military and Law Enforcement in 4700 block of Maui Street. Awaiting arrival of Military PIO — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

PGFD & @JBA_NAFW confirm F-16 aircraft crash in Clinton. Pilot parachuted and is currently being evaluated at hospital in good condition — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

F-16 Crash – if anyone in community finds what they believe to be a part of the aircraft – do not touch/move-call @JBA_NAFW at 240-857-8685 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

At the request of Military Police on location at crash site I will be deleting any video and pictures posted on Social Media of crash area — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided. — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

(3 of 3) in the greater Washington area. The aircraft carried only one pilot.

The pilot ejected and sustained non-life threatening injuries — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

(2 of 3) approximately six miles Southwest from JBA. The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

(1 of 3) A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

Military Aircraft down in area of Temple Hills RD & Woodells Ct. 1 pilot reported to have parachuted out — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

In regards to homes evacuated due to aircraft crash The evacuation site is the Clinton Grove ES on Temple Hill Road #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

We’ll bring you more information as we get it.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter