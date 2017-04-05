National Guard Fighter Jet Crashes in Prince George’s County

A D.C. Air National Guard fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County, according to Mark Brady, Chief Spokesperson of Prince George’s County Fire.
The aircraft carried one pilot, who ejected himself before the crash. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to officials at Joint Base Andrews.
The jet was down in the area of Temple Hills Road, Prince George’s Fire officials are evacuating people from surrounding homes to Clinton Grove Elementary School on Temple Hill Road.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.
