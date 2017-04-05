John Wall Would Vote NBA Co-MVPs This Season

WASHINGTON — By almost any metric, point guard John Wall is having a stellar season for the division-winning Washington Wizards.

He is averaging .6 blocks and 10.7 assists per contest, the first player to do so in a season since Magic Johnson in 1984. Johnson only did it twice in his career and is the only other NBA player to accomplish the feat. Wall has done this for three-straight years.

He was selected to his fourth-straight NBA All-Star game, joining Wizards Walt Bellamy, Elvin Hayes and Gus Johnson as the only players in franchise history with that run of success.

He also feels good for the first time in a long time, helped tremendously by offseason procedures to his knees. That’s a tremendous improvement from the physical and mental cloud that haunted him last season.

“I’m a guy who likes to work on my craft and after having a bad game or watching film I like to go work on what I feel like I can get better at, I couldn’t do it,” Wall explained to Jim Rome on CBS Sports Radio. “It was frustrating to have to get here, really three, four hours before practice and even three, four hours before a game just to prepare myself.

“It’s a lot easier now that I can go in there 15-20 minutes, get right, and then go get my job done.”

Part of getting his job done has landed himself on the fringe of the NBA MVP discussion. For what it’s worth, Wall knows how he would vote for MVP.

“I would go co[-MVP],” Wall said. “Because you got a guy (Westbrook) that’s averaging a triple double and you have a guy in James [Harden] that’s two rebounds away from averaging a triple double. So that’s what I would do because it’s too tough to kind of decide.”

In the future, Wall hopes to insert himself into this discussion by elevating his play further.

“It would be great,” he said of hypothetically winning the award. “That’s something else I hope to win in my career. This is a great step, making progress and getting noticed in that category of the great players in this league.

“All you can do is take that as motivation and move forward with it.”

