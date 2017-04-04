Tony Romo to Retire, Enter Broadcasting

WASHINGTON — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be released by the Dallas Cowboys, then he will retire with the intention of entering the broadcasting world, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Romo, who was replaced last season by rookie phenom Dak Prescott, was expected to be wearing a different jersey come 2017, but now it appears he’ll be donning a suit and tie for the upcoming NFL season. Due to a variety of injuries and surgeries in recent years, Romo played just four games in 2015, he missed one game apiece in 2013 and 2014, and he broke a bone in his back during the preseason last year, allowing Prescott to get a chance.

He retires with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns, good for 29th and 21st all time, respectively. His career passer rating of 97.1 is the fourth-best in NFL history, behind just Aaron Rodgers (104.1), Russell Wilson (99.6) and Tom Brady (97.2).

Amid the reports, speculation swirled that Romo was not completely sold on retirement, and that he might be swayed to rejoin the league if an enticing situation presented itself.

Source: Tony Romo is "retiring" from football to pursue broadcasting, BUT if Cowboys ever REALLY needed him, he'd consider coming back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 4, 2017

One NFL exec texted now: "Romo is now every teams emergency backup qb in case your starter gets hurt, pay him to come out of "retirement.' " — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Romo was an undrafted free agent out of college, but he amassed an impressive career over 13 NFL seasons. He played 156 games with the Cowboys, starting 127 of them, and compiled a 78-49 record. His career record against the Redskins is 11-9.

Romo is expected to join 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Wednesday, an appearance announced Monday before the news of retirement broke.

Expecting some BIG Tony Romo news to come down tomorrow… he'll be on The Ben and Skin Show Wednesday on @1053thefan. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/sojwV57by8 — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) April 4, 2017

