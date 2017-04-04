Maryland Star Freshman Destiny Slocum to Transfer

WASHINGTON — Destiny Slocum was named the Freshman of the Year just a few days ago, but now the Maryland Terrapins star is leaving College Park.

As reported by The Washington Post’s Gene Wang, Slocum, who averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for Maryland in 2016, is one of three starts the Terrapins will have to replace for the 2017 season.

Confirmed that Destiny Slocum to transfer from @umdwbb along with Kiah Gillespie, Jenna Staiti. Slocum was @B1Gwbball FOY. #Terps — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) April 4, 2017

Destiny Slocum's transfer means @umdwbb must replace 3 starters, with graduation of all-Americans Brionna Jones, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) April 4, 2017

Destiny Slocum: "I've talked with my family and Coach B a great deal and have decided to continue my college career elsewhere." — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) April 4, 2017

No immediate word on where she intends to transfer. Backup PGs this past season were Ieshia Small, Sarah Myers. https://t.co/aB3xGz3UW0 — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) April 4, 2017

Slocum went viral in March after she made an unbelievable, over-the-head buzzer-beater from three-quarters court.

Between the graduations of Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, and the transfers of Slocum and teammates Kiah Gillespie and Jenna Staiti, the Terrapins will have substantial roster turnover this offseason. Slocum, Jones and Walker-Kimbrough were the top three scorers on this season’s Terrapins team, combining for 50.2 points per game. Add in Gillespie (4.1) and Staiti (3.0), and that’s 57.3 of Maryland’s 89.3 points per game last season out the door.

There’s no word yet on where Slocum is headed. This story will be updated when that news comes out.

