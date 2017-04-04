D.C. High School Student Charged After Posting Online Threat

April 4, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: d.c. high schools, eastern senior high school

WASHINGTON  — A 16-year-old D.C. high school student is facing a felony threat charge after police say he posted photo of himself on Instagram with the words “school shooter” and gun emojis.

Media outlets report that the Eastern Senior High School student was arrested Monday after an administrator alerted police. Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says several guns were found at the teen’s home.

The student was charged as a juvenile with felony threats. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

District of Columbia Public Schools issued a statement saying the threat was “taken very seriously, was quickly resolved with minimal disruption, and is being treated as an isolated incident.”

