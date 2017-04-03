Where to Grab a Beer and a Bite Near Nats Park

WASHINGTON — Navy Yard is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in D.C. — in no small part due to the boon of Nationals Park. This season, Nats fans have more options than ever for dining and drinking before and after games.

Here are some of the best spots around the ballpark for game days:

Bardo Brewing is now open right on the water at 25 Potomac Ave SE. The big, family-friendly brewpub offers picnic tables, a dog park and more. Plus, gates open two hours before Nats games.

Bluejacket, a great craft brewery at 300 Tingey St. SE, now boasts an outdoor grill with a meat-heavy menu, plenty of TVs, and more seating in its patio area.

Gordon Biersch has held down the corner of First and M Streets for several years, but it remains a popular destination for fans, thanks to its huge dining room, patio seating and proximity to the park and Metro. The California Beach Tacos and Märzen BBQ Chicken sandwich are always good, and it’s hard to go wrong with any of the appetizers.

Shake Shack, not content with just a Nationals Park location, has opened another outpost nearby at 54 M St. SE.

Southern restaurant Due South now features a beer bar in its patio at 301 Water St. SE., where you can load up on delicious barbecue and sides.

As for what’s coming, 16 restaurants will open in Navy Yard this year, WTOP reports.

The popular beer garden Dacha and All-Purpose Pizzeria in Shaw will both open new locations in the neighborhood, and wine-lovers can soon sip at District Winery, D.C.’s first urban winery.

The Salt Line is projected to open this spring at 79 Potomac Ave. SE, Eater DC reports. The New England-style waterfront restaurant from Chef Kyle Bailey promises to be the place to go for a dozen oysters or fancy cocktail.

Also, a number of fast-casual eateries are coming to the development at First St. SE between M and N Streets, Prince of Petworth notes, including Taylor Gourmet, Chop’t, Chipotle, Roti and Rasa (no word yet on exact opening dates).

And everyone’s favorite monthly food truck festival, Truckeroo, is back for another season, albeit on a smaller scale. The Bullpen has been reduced by half due to construction of a new retail and residential space at Half and N Streets NE. However, frozen daiquiris and fish tacos will still be in abundance.

Truckeroo’s 2017 dates are as follows: May 5, June 16, July 21, August 18 and September 22.

