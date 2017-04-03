Randy Moss, Spike Lee, Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorse Ewing

WASHINGTON — Georgetown Hoyas fans everywhere can rest easy; Randy Moss, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Spike Lee have endorsed the hiring of new head coach Patrick Ewing to lead his alma mater:

I Am So Happy That My Man The Great New York Knickerbocker Patrick Ewing Has Gotten A Head… https://t.co/tVGALVsyo9 — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) April 3, 2017

#PatrickEwing, a great choice to be @GeorgetownHoyas next head coach. He deserves it. Tailor-made for the job. pic.twitter.com/zeDxQxlSp5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) April 3, 2017

In case it strikes anyone as random that Moss, a Marshall University standout and long-time NFL star, would care about Georgetown basketball, don’t worry–he’s been on the bandwagon for life.

I've been a Georgetown hoya my whole life!!but college bball is my fav sport to watch — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) March 3, 2012

Lee, of course, is the New York Knicks’ most notable celebrity fans, and Ewing was a mainstay in the Big Apple between 1985-2000. Jackson’s relationship with Ewing is unclear, but also unequivocal.

Ewing starred at Georgetown from 1981 to 1984, averaging 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game over his collegiate career. He was named the AP Player of the Year in his senior season, and he led the Hoyas to the National Championship game in his of his four seasons, winning the title in the 1983-84 season.

Earlier on Monday, Ewing had a chance to reflect on the opportunity and sounds excited.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” he said. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.