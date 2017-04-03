Report: Patrick Ewing to Interview for Georgetown Coaching Job

WASHINGTON — Former Georgetown Hoyas star Patrick Ewing is reportedly set to interview for the head basketball coaching job at his alma mater.

Several sources have reported this development, but Casual Hoya appears to be the first to have reported the news.

Patrick Ewing will interview for the Georgetown head coach position tomorrow, a source confirms. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) April 3, 2017

Georgetown has an opening at the head coach position for the first time since 2004, when John Thompson III was initially hired. Thompson was fired by the university following a disappointing 14-18 season, the second losing season in a row for the Hoyas.

Ewing, who starred at Georgetown from 1981 to 1984, averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game over his collegiate career. He was named the AP Player of the Year in his senior season, and he led the Hoyas to the National Championship game in his of his four seasons, winning the title in the 1983-84 season.

Jon Rothstein of fanragsports.com reports the Hall of Famer has already been in talks with Georgetown and “has already been interviewed multiple times by Georgetown.”

Ewing currently works as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, who are in Washington to play the Wizards on Tuesday.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter