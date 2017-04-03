Georgetown Hires Patrick Ewing as Head Coach

WASHINGTON — Georgetown has hired Patrick Ewing as head basketball coach, the school has confirmed.

News broke Sunday that Ewing would officially interview for the position on Monday. The interview evidently went well, as Ewing is headed back to his alma mater.

Ewing, who starred at Georgetown from 1981 to 1984, averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game over his collegiate career. He was named the AP Player of the Year in his senior season, and he led the Hoyas to the National Championship game in his of his four seasons, winning the title in the 1983-84 season.

Georgetown had an opening at the head coach position for the first time since 2004, when John Thompson III was initially hired. Thompson was fired by the university following a disappointing 14-18 season, the second losing season in a row for the Hoyas, and the third in four seasons.

Ewing currently works as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, who are in Washington to play the Wizards on Tuesday. There is no word yet on when exactly Ewing will start with Georgetown, or, for that matter, when he will resign his duties with the Hornets.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter