Don’t Unfollow Scot McCloughan’s Wife, Jessica

WASHINGTON — Now that Scot McCloughan is gone and Bruce Allen is spoken, you might think it’s time to unfollow the former general manager’s wife, Jessica, on Twitter. That’s a bad idea.

Hell hath no fury like a tweeter scorned.

We may never know what truly happened in the final days and weeks of McCloughan’s tenure, but what we can be certain of is that Jessica has no interest in letting it go sitting down.

On Monday night, the Washington Redskins used Twitter to promote an upcoming dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, where fans will have some opportunity to interact with at least one member of the team’s front office or scouting department.

Jessica McCloughan showed the deft response of a seasoned troll:

Lol indeed.

Almost every Redskins employee signs some sort of non-disclosure agreement to prevent disparagement when that employee parts ways with the company.

But from the looks of Jessica’s Twitter account, there’s nothing in there that prevents her from trolling marketing tweets and subtweeting the team for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of where you fall on the Scot McCloughan vs. Redskins turmoil, Twitter account @JessicaMcCloug1 will be an interesting barometer of how Scot’s closest companion feels.

