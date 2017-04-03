Anti-Trump Protests at Trump National and Nats Park

April 3, 2017 11:16 PM By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — In the span of 48 hours, President Donald Trump weather two sports-related protests at a pair of sports venues in the Washington, D.C. region.

The first came at the 13th hole of the golf course bearing his name in Loudoun County, Trump National Golf Club:

Trump visited the course this past weekend and was accompanied by an extensive entourage of Secret Service. The vandalism, reported to be spray painted on the grass, was discovered before his arrival on Saturday. The vandals also dug holes and poured bleach on the grass.

Closer to the White House, some enterprising baseball fans turned the spotlight of a Washington Nationals Opening Day victory into an opportunity to encourage other fans to resist and impeach:

Trump was originally asked to attend the game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Trump’s team declined the invitation, citing previous presidential obligations. Trump hosted Egyptian President Al Sisi at the White House on Monday.

 

