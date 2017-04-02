Wrestlemania 33 Live Results Blog

Wrestlemania 33 is the biggest event of the year for sports entertainment, featuring a number of rising stars and familiar faces from years past. This year’s marquee pay-per-view event takes place in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, which last hosted the flagship wrestling event in 2008.

Tickets went on sale last November and ranged in price from $38 to $2,130 in face value. Attendance is expected to be somewhere in the range of 55,000, a little more than half of the size of Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, with millions more watching on pay-per-view and the WWE Network around the globe.

Without further adieu here are the results and highlights from the matches:

Main Event Matches:

John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse

The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c), Cesaro and Sheamus, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass in a ladder match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles defeats Shane McMahon

Pre-Main Event Matches:

Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Mojo Rawley wins André the Giant Memorial Trophy in battle royal match won by last eliminating Jinder Mahal

MAHAL ELIMINATED!!! @MojoRawleyWWE IS THE WINNER OF THE ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Cbj1oup3yo — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) April 2, 2017

Neville defeats Austin Aries for WWE Cruiserweight Championship