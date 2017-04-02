WATCH: Steph Curry Completely Jukes Marcin Gortat

WASHINGTON — Jukes happen every night in the NBA, with expert dribblers breaking ankles and outside shooters creating space. Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is one of the best in NBA history.
Washington Wizards big man Marcin Gortat found out first hand on Sunday night.
Curry juked Gortat so badly on a play in the corner that Gortat lost his bearing, lost Curry, and just took himself out of the play. If you get empathy paind, viewer discretion is advised:
The play was only worth three points on the scorecard, but is one Gortat is unlikely to forget.
