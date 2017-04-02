WATCH: Steph Curry Completely Jukes Marcin Gortat

April 2, 2017 9:49 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Marcin Gortat, Steph Curry, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — Jukes happen every night in the NBA, with expert dribblers breaking ankles and outside shooters creating space. Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is one of the best in NBA history.

Washington Wizards big man Marcin Gortat found out first hand on Sunday night.

Curry juked Gortat so badly on a play in the corner that Gortat lost his bearing, lost Curry, and just took himself out of the play. If you get empathy paind, viewer discretion is advised:

The play was only worth three points on the scorecard, but is one Gortat is unlikely to forget.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia