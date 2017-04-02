WATCH: Rajon Rondo Lands NBA Flop of the Year

WASHINGTON — With 5:00 left in the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls, DeMarcus Cousins was tasked with setting the pick against Rajon Rondo.

Rondo sold the ensuing offensive foul with a level off dedication that would have been more at home in a wrestling ring than an NBA court. He drew the foul and Cousins was left in disbelief:

In fairness, Rondo had an active night, nearly tallying a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, also adding three steals. Perhaps he was just really tired.

Here is another look at that flop, which had Rondo completely laid out on the court until a teammate humored his performance enough to come over and pick him up. Flop of the year? Decide for yourself:

Rondo has reached a new high/low lol pic.twitter.com/jRAENg02V2 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 3, 2017

