Bowser Asks Trump to Hand Over National Park Service Land

April 1, 2017 10:47 AM

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking President Donald Trump to hand over land controlled by the National Park Service.

In a letter to Trump this week, the Democratic mayor of D.C. asked Trump to give the city control of the RFK Stadium site, Franklin Park in downtown Washington and the city’s three public golf courses.

Bowser’s letter says efforts to redevelop those sites have been slowed by the park service to varying degrees. She says transferring them to the city would allow for the sort of infrastructure investment that Trump has promised.

The mayor has met with Trump twice since his election and has pledged to find common ground on issues important to the city.

Bowser would like to build a new stadium at the RFK site, once home to the Washington Redskins.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia