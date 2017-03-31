Will Compton Offers Words of Wisdom After Conquering Life Goals

WASHINGTON — Redskins linebacker Will Compton has come a long way in four years.

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton has risen from the Redskins practice squad to a starter on the active roster in the years since. Overcoming these obstacles has fallen perfectly in line with his five-year plan.

Upon discovering goals he’d cataloged on an iPad four years ago, Compton took a moment this week to reflect on all he’s accomplished in the NFL.

Came upon some old goals today, from 4 years ago. Now I'm inclined to share and journal some thoughts w y'all — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 30, 2017

The old Comp that wore jersey 46, had a weak haircut, feared to fail, and stressed daily about "making it" — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 30, 2017

Here you go. Some reflection after seeing goals I wrote 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/o5iauqAxvk — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 30, 2017

Compton’s goals read as follows:

*1 year vision: playing a vital role on the Washington Redskins roster, maximizing my assets, and giving back to my community (camps, volunteering, speaking). *5 year vision: earning a second contract, using the platform to give back more and more, paying for my first car in cash, having enough saved up for my first house, success in business ventures and investing.

“What is the TRUE MEASURE of YOUR success?” Compton’s journal reads. “Being a starter in the NFL, hitting my first million dollars by age 26 and continuing a yearly income of at least six figures, and opening a recreational sports center for the youth and adults in my community as I continue to give back.”

Compton crystallized his thoughts into some words of wisdom, as transcribed below:

As I sit here and sweat thinking about being vulnerable to you jabronis and sharing some thoughts, my “inner me” led me to get beyond that and drop a [story] to you guys. Recently I hit a goal that made me want to go back and see what I wrote down. Outside of training for pro-day, this was the first time I had actually sat down and put some long term goals to paper. This was on July 8th, 2013. I was between my first OTAs as a rookie, and training camp that started in August. I’ve always been a goal-oriented, mentally driven SOB, but actually getting out of my comfort zone toward things that didn’t seem possible at the time was a hard a– thing to do. I wasn’t confident about my future as a ball player (being undrafted), I wasn’t confident about making the Skins (being last on the depth chart, 7th out of 7 LBs), and I feared speaking in public (a goal I’ve now achieved). All of that resulted in stressing daily about what the future held. Prior to writing those goals down, I had recently been on this idea of mental psychology training, which then led to the ‘law of attraction’ and this entire world of tapping into the way you think. These goals were my first true test while being extremely uncomfortable in asking these ABSURD goals of myself (seemed absurd at the time). What undrafted, “unathletic” white boy that was at the bottom of every depth chart, wears a “camp jersey” #46 (which ALFRED MORRIS had), and has a dooky booty haircut… shoots for these type of goals? My job was to make sure London Fletcher had coffee, not talk about my injuries because they’d send me packing at any moment, and try to incorporate some of my sarcastic, condescending humor so I had some relationships with guys before I got cut. Then go back home and pretend that I was “in the NFL” because I played in a few preseason games (hehehe). Fast forward 4 years… I’ve accomplished about everything in that writing. I still do my best to reassess, then adapt knew (sic) processes and goals. If anything, I’m disappointed in that 23 year old kid for thinking the true measure of success lied in those material things. Fortunately, continued learning has led my belief system a different way. Oh… and I have a fade as a haircut now. My [B.S.] long caption is for this reason. I doubted myself during every word I put to that iPad. I did it because my mentor, Ben Newman, made me. And because I KNEW I had to start wiring my brain to think that way if I even had a chance to make it. I had to write, I had to think it, I had to discipline myself to the routines, I had to speak it, and most importantly I had to pray for it. Then I had to take massive action. The Law of Attraction is real. The way you believe, along with your intentional action, will do wonders your mind can’t even fathom at this moment… Write [stuff] down, back track on what that example of a person looks like, then take action and discipline to achieve it. THEN bring others along!

So, ya’ know… get out there and do something with your life. Or something.

