The Junkies: Allen Reduced Front Office to ‘Middle School Politics’

WASHINGTON — Even more messy details have emerged from Scot McCloughan’s firing earlier this month, and the Redskins front office is beginning to resemble more of a middle school cafeteria than a professionally run operation.

Thursday, former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson, who maintains a personal relationship with McCloughan, shared details of a recent conversation he had with the former GM about his departure from the Redskins organization.

After the NFL Combine, Redskins president Bruce Allen called McCloughan into his office, Robinson told Fox Sports 910, at which point Allen allegedly informed McCloughan, “Nobody likes you in this building. Nobody wants you here.’

“And Scot was like, ‘Well, I guess I’m out of here.'”

Drinking allegations aside, the larger issue points to “dysfunction, chaos, [and] drama in the front office,” said John Auville of The Sports Junkies Friday morning on 106.7 The Fan.

“I mean, if a guy is doing his job well,” Auville said. “Which it seems like McCloughan had been doing for two seasons — picking players, bringing in some free agents, upgrading the roster; the Redskins made the playoffs and almost made the playoffs a second season under his roster reconstruction — who cares if everybody in the building doesn’t like him?”

“That’s such like middle school politics that Bruce Allen is playing,” he said. “”Nobody here likes you. Nobody in the building likes you. You need to leave.’ Who cares? If the guy’s good at his job, who cares if everybody likes him? Let him do his job, as far as reconstructing the roster.”

“And you’re right. We have no idea how bad the drinking is, if it is at all,” Jason Bishop said. “It might not be. We don’t know. Only he knows, only the people inside that building know. But the question I would have is why would Bruce Allen say that to Scot McCloughan? Why don’t people like you? Why doesn’t Bruce Allen like Scot McCloughan?”

“I don’t think it’s everybody in the building that doesn’t like McCloughan,” Auville said. “Bruce Allen doesn’t like Scot McCloughan because he gets the praise for whatever mini-turnaround the Redskins have had since he’s shown up, and it’s not going to Bruce Allen, and that ruffles his feathers.”

“And I assume Scot McCloughan and Bruce Allen had that discussion,” Bishop said. “Why don’t you like me? What am I doing wrong? What do you mean no one likes me? What have I done?”

“That’s just awkward,” John-Paul Flaim said. “Could you imagine?”

Yes, unfortunately.

