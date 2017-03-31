Starbucks To Try An Exclusively Online Order Store

CBS Local — Starbucks’ introduction of mobile ordering in 2015 was meant to remove one step in the transaction and to get those pesky links to move more efficiently. Now, Starbucks is going to try out a store that operates exclusively on online orders, via Reuters.

The store will be in Seattle at their headquarters. About 5,000 employees work in that building and the store will have a new look.

A pickup window that also acts as a look-in to baristas crafting their order. The cafe isn’t open to the public, though, so Starbucks will be using its own as guinea pigs for this experiment.

For anyone who’s attempted to go grab a “quick” cup of coffee from Starbucks during the morning rush will be ecstatic to know that the coffee giant is pursuing all avenues to ensure those lines can move all the better.