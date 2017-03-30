Dusty Baker Names Blake Treinen Closer

WASHINGTON — Blake Treinen will be the Nationals’ closer when the 2017 season opens, manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday.

Blake Treinen will be the Nationals closer, Dusty said. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 30, 2017

The role came down to Treinen, Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover, according to speculation around the team. Ultimately, Treinen got the job after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing just one hit in five Spring Training appearances. He didn’t allow a single run, he struck out eight batters and he saved both of his opportunities.

Just because Treinen got the closing job, however, doesn’t mean the other two will be uninvolved.

Asked if Glover will still be in the bullpen, Dusty said "Oh, hellll yeah." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 30, 2017

I'm surprised the #Nats went with Blake Treinen as closer. I love him, though. Legit stuff. Dusty doesn't love kids. Had to be the key here. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 30, 2017

Kelley and Glover will likely share setup duties, at least to start the season. If Treinen struggles, Glover is likely the favorite to replace him, and there’s always the chance the Nationals will pursue a proven closer at the trade deadline.

