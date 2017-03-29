WATCH: Trea Turner Makes Insane Diving Catch, Throw

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is an incredible offensive weapon, with speed for days and a knack for putting the bat on the ball. He’s also got some inherent power, as evidenced by his two-homer game on Monday.

Oh, and he is a natural shortstop who is just finally about to get his chance to play shortstop. And in case anybody wasn’t sure, Turner is awfully good at shortstop.

There will be mistakes, but there will also be times when Trea Turner does stuff like this: pic.twitter.com/RKrJi9tlUW — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) March 28, 2017

Trea Turner. Shortstop. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) March 28, 2017

Which is more impressive: the diving catch or the laser throw?

(Answer: yes.)

And it’s not as though Turner is a one-highlight kind of player. Here’s another one of his stellar defensive highlights from Spring Training.

Big League range & athleticism displayed by Trea Turner. Find some time at practice to work on web gems. Never know when you might need one. pic.twitter.com/7U7Yqwe5r2 — Matt Antonelli ⚾️AB (@MattAntonelli9) March 28, 2017

The Nationals certainly appear to have found themselves a steal in Turner. But that was readily apparent long before Turner even proved himself a capable — to say the least — shortstop.

