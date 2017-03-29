WATCH: Trea Turner Makes Insane Diving Catch, Throw

March 29, 2017 9:23 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is an incredible offensive weapon, with speed for days and a knack for putting the bat on the ball. He’s also got some inherent power, as evidenced by his two-homer game on Monday.

Oh, and he is a natural shortstop who is just finally about to get his chance to play shortstop. And in case anybody wasn’t sure, Turner is awfully good at shortstop.

Which is more impressive: the diving catch or the laser throw?

(Answer: yes.)

And it’s not as though Turner is a one-highlight kind of player. Here’s another one of his stellar defensive highlights from Spring Training.

The Nationals certainly appear to have found themselves a steal in Turner. But that was readily apparent long before Turner even proved himself a capable — to say the least — shortstop.

