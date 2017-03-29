WATCH: Trea Turner Makes Insane Diving Catch, Throw

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is an incredible offensive weapon, with speed for days and a knack for putting the bat on the ball. He’s also got some inherent power, as evidenced by his two-homer game on Monday.
Oh, and he is a natural shortstop who is just finally about to get his chance to play shortstop. And in case anybody wasn’t sure, Turner is awfully good at shortstop.
Which is more impressive: the diving catch or the laser throw?
(Answer: yes.)
And it’s not as though Turner is a one-highlight kind of player. Here’s another one of his stellar defensive highlights from Spring Training.
The Nationals certainly appear to have found themselves a steal in Turner. But that was readily apparent long before Turner even proved himself a capable — to say the least — shortstop.
