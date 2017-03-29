Shots Fired After Woman Rams Police Cruiser Near Capitol

A woman was taken into custody after she struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with her car, then attempted to run over other officers who were on foot near the U.S. Capitol.

NEW: Reports of shots fired at Capitol Hill after driver hits Capitol Police cruiser; suspect taken into custody https://t.co/fDgMUFQztW pic.twitter.com/KYzdMpKWK8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2017

BREAKING: DC police say a driver struck a Capitol Police cruiser then tried running over other officers who were on foot. Now in custody. — devindwyer (@devindwyer) March 29, 2017

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of First and Independence avenues SW, per NBC Washington.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told reporters the incident had “no nexus to terrorism.”

She said the woman was an “erratic and aggressive driver” who, when police tried to stop her, made a U-turn and drove away, almost striking officers on foot.

Authorities confirmed that police shot their weapons during the arrest, but no one was hurt.

Tough to see but one person was taken out of the car. Appears relatively uninjured. Green shirt on the left. https://t.co/IKF46HnYZf—

Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017

The shooting scene is reported to be near the United States Botanic Garden. https://t.co/UW6xodVbJP pic.twitter.com/QfEBo8hoxs — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 29, 2017

#BREAKING Officer involved shooting near US Capitol and Botanic Gardens. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 29, 2017

This is a developing story. Follow along for more details.

