Shots Fired After Woman Rams Police Cruiser Near Capitol

March 29, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: shooting, U.S. Capitol

A woman was taken into custody after she struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with her car, then attempted to run over other officers who were on foot near the U.S. Capitol.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of First and Independence avenues SW, per NBC Washington.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told reporters the incident had “no nexus to terrorism.”

She said the woman was an “erratic and aggressive driver” who, when police tried to stop her, made a U-turn and drove away, almost striking officers on foot.

Authorities confirmed that police shot their weapons during the arrest, but no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Follow along for more details.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia