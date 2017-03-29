Melo Trimble to Declare for NBA Draft

WASHINGTON — Maryland point guard Melo Trimble will forgo his senior season to declare for the NBA Draft, the school announced Wednesday.

First reported by Jeff Ermann of Inside MD Sports, Trimble, 22, has elected to sign with an agent, therefore voiding his final year of college eligibility.

Trimble previously declared for the draft following his sophomore season, but maintained his eligibility as he did not sign with an agent, allowing him to return for his junior season.

Trimble, a three-time All-Big Ten selection, led Maryland to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017, averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game. He is one of 15 players to earn all-conference honors three times at Maryland.

“I am confident and excited to pursue an opportunity to play in the NBA,” Trimble said in a statement released by the team. “I am proud of what my teammates and I were able to accomplish these past three seasons at Maryland.

“I developed many great relationships and friendships and together we able to create some very special moments for Maryland basketball. I want to thank Coach Turgeon for all of his support. He always believed in me. He challenged me and really helped in the development of my overall game.

“I am a more complete basketball player because of Coach Turgeon and the coaching staff. To stay at home and attend the University of Maryland is the best decision that I ever made and it was truly special to play in front of my family, friends and our amazing fans. Maryland will always be home.”

Maryland won 79 games during Trimble’s three-year tenure at College Park and is one of only four players in Maryland history to record 1,600 points, 400 assists and 150 steals, joining Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes.

In 2016, Trimble helped lead Maryland to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 13 seasons.

“Melo informed me that he has decided to enter his name in the NBA Draft,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “Melo Trimble is a winner and helped change the face of our program. More importantly, Melo is a special person and I thoroughly enjoyed coaching him.

“He is extremely humble and always puts the team first,” Turgeon said. “Melo has grown as a leader and has done an outstanding job taking our program to new heights. Melo will be celebrated as one of the all-time greats in our program’s history. We are very excited for Melo as he pursues his dream of playing professional basketball.”

