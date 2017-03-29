Joe Ross Would Pick Kevin Durant to Throw 1st Pitch

WASHINGTON — What kind of reaction would Kevin Durant get if he were to show up to Nationals Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Nationals game?

Historically, Durant, a native of Seat Pleasant, has received a warm welcome from locals when he has appeared at non-basketball professional sporting events in the D.C. area. After all, he’s one of the greatest athletes of the past few decades to come out of the region.

But Kevin Durant is not your average homegrown star athlete. Durant, after all, did not sign with the hometown team in his sport, the Wizards, when he was a free agent this past offseason, drawing the ire of many locals. Many Nationals fans are also Wizards fans, presumably.

So if Durant were to return to throw the first pitch at a Nationals game, would he get a hero’s welcome or a villain’s scorn?

If Nationals pitcher Joe Ross, a native of Berkeley (just outside of Oakland, where Durant’s Golden State Warriors play), had his way, we would find out. Ross joined Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan Wednesday morning ahead of Opening Day to discuss all things baseball, Nationals and Joe Ross, but host Grant Paulsen had a somewhat unorthodox question for the pitcher.

A guy who was born around the Oakland area plays in D.C., and a guy who was born around the D.C. area and plays in Oakland. That would make for a fun pitcher-catcher dynamic.

The full conversation with Ross is available below.

