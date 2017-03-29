Shots Fired After Woman Rams Police Cruiser Near Capitol

A woman was taken into custody after she struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with her car, then attempted to run over other officers who were on foot in the area of First and Independence avenues SW.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, per NBC Washington.
Authorities confirmed that police fired a weapon, though it’s not yet clear how many shots were fired.
No one was hurt.
Tough to see but one person was taken out of the car. Appears relatively uninjured. Green shirt on the left. https://t.co/IKF46HnYZf—
Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017
This is a developing story. Follow along for more details.
Follow @CBSDC on Twitter