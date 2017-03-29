Shots Fired After Woman Rams Police Cruiser Near Capitol

March 29, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: shooting, U.S. Capitol

A woman was taken into custody after she struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with her car, then attempted to run over other officers who were on foot in the area of First and Independence avenues SW.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, per NBC Washington.

Authorities confirmed that police fired a weapon, though it’s not yet clear how many shots were fired.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Follow along for more details.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia