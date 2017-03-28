Wizards First-Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Wednesday

WASHINGTON — A year removed from an abysmal season which led to Randy Wittman’s firing, and still with nine regular season games to go, the Wizards are back in the playoffs.

Wizards first-round playoff tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 1 p.m., the team announced Tuesday afternoon, and can be purchased either on WashingtonWizards.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or via walk-up at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Game dates, times and opponents are all TBD by the NBA at the end of the regular season. The Wizards will wear their Stars and Stripes uniforms for all home games throughout the postseason. Fans in attendance for the first home playoff game will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy Customink.

For more information — including a full listing of game-day events and activities — head to WashingtonWizards.com.

