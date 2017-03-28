Report: Trump Could Throw Out 1st Pitch at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Opening Day 2017, Politico reports.

Trump, who has been in office a little more than two months, has reportedly already been rejected from throwing out the first pitch at Orioles Park at Camden Yards, per CBS Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos said more than a month ago that Trump would need to apologize for some of his more controversial statements before he’d be allowed to throw the first pitch.

“My personal opinion, I think it’s incumbent upon any individual who leads a country to step away from those type of statements, to apologize for those statements and turn the page and then to move forward in embracing their community,” Angelos said. “Until that happens, it wouldn’t be my preference to have the President come throw a pitch.”

Opening Day for the Nationals is next Monday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins.

With a tip of the cap to Politico for the link, here’s footage of the now-president throwing a football 25 years ago.

And Trump did throw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2006 at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees. So he wouldn’t be a complete amateur at it.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter