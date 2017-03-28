Race Trea Turner (and Win), Get Nats Tickets

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is really fast. You probably knew that already.

He’s so speedy, he earned the nickname “Trea Burner” in our very official 106.7 The Fan poll last year.

But perhaps you’re speedier? (It is highly unlikely you’re speedier, but hang with us here.)

If so, head over to Ryan Zimmerman Field at Randall Recreation Center on Friday morning for a chance to prove it. If you can beat Trea Turner’s time in a 90-foot sprint, you could win tickets to a Nationals vs. Red Sox exhibition game that afternoon.

Trea Turner Often Wonders if he Could Sprint at Olympic Level

While it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to best Turner’s time, if you’re one of the fastest five times, you’ll still win the tickets. You’ll also win on-field passes to watch pregame batting practice, a meet-and-greet with Turner, and an autographed print. That’s a pretty solid prize package for just running 90 feet (really fast).

The contest is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Randall Recreation Center, just a few blocks up South Capitol St. from Nationals Park.

