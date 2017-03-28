Man Charged in Gruesome Murder of Visiting Artist in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Authorities have charged a man with murder in the death of a North Carolina artist temporarily living in Washington while helping with an exhibit at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design.

D.C. police announced Tuesday that they had charged 28-year-old El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure of no fixed address with first-degree murder while armed and theft in the death of 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel of Burnsville, North Carolina.

Mehiel was reportedly found tied up and stabbed to death in her Capitol Hill basement apartment last week. Her missing car was found over the weekend.

Toure was arrested Monday as a fugitive from another jurisdiction and he was taken to the homicide branch, where he was charged in Mehiel’s death, police say.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)