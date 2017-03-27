Snider: Redskins Spin Seems Askew

Bruce Allen just wanted to protect the Washington Redskins. The team president was disappointed Scot McCloughan didn’t work out as general manager. Why the team is a family, he said.

Yeah, the Addams Family.

“I hope it works out for him in the future,” Allen told The Washington Post. “My responsibility is to the Redskins and the organization and the scouts and the players on this team.”

In the Twitter words of Jessica McCloughan: “Blah blah blah.”

Allen met with media outlets on Sunday during NFL team meetings in Phoenix. It’s easier to spin stories away from group press conferences where nearly the last time Allen did so ended in “winning off the field.”

Bruce Allen (sort of) Opens Up on Scot McCloughan

Allen didn’t discuss particulars like reports of jealousy and conflict with McCloughan over two years that ended with the latter’s firing on March 9 as free agency began. Allen is smarter than to publicly discuss personnel moves that will likely end in court over contract settlement.

Instead, Allen expressed confidence of signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal while claiming coach Jay Gruden’s contract extension was proof of the franchise’s improvement. Plus, Allen expressed confidence in the Redskins scouting staff’s ability to ready for the NFL draft on April 27-29.

But who’s going to replace McCloughan was left unanswered. Fairly, hiring a GM one month before the draft is a bad time. If Allen trusts his staff led by the highly-competent Scott Campbell, then don’t throw in someone new at the end. Just wait until afterwards to hire a new GM.

The problem is fans don’t trust Allen. Many see McCloughan’s firing as a power play by Allen. Unless both sides are candid, and that will never happen, then the real truth over McCloughan’s dismissal will remain forever open to interpretation. This is yet another sad chapter in team history with a list longer than Pinocchio’s nose.

But the real truth is no one competent without a stained reputation is taking this job. Why would they? It’s a glorified scouting post. Allen controls the draft board. Owner Dan Snyder holds the check book. Coach Jay Gruden largely decides the roster. The only thing left for the GM is looking for a few free agents and draft picks only to have the threat of being overruled hanging like the sword of Damocles.

And if Tampa Bay or Oakland — those meccas of football operations — isn’t on a resume for even groundskeeper then forget any chance of getting the job. Allen doesn’t like outsiders and reaches into his past like the gold vault at Fort Knox.

Most likely, the Redskins reshuffle front office personnel. Give Doug Williams and Campbell more power and maybe hire a past staffer to help.

Meanwhile, Allen remains in charge of the Redskins.

