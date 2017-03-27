Police: Maryland High School Student Planned Violent Attack at School

An 18-year-old student who was planning a violent attack at her high school in Frederick County was arrested before she could carry out her plan, police say.

Nichole Cevario of Thurmont, Maryland, “posed a threat not only to the school, but to herself,” according to police.

After being notified by a concerned parent of the potential threat to school safety, administrators notified police, prompting an investigation.

Upon their investigation, police found a “number of explosive materials” at her home, including a shotgun, pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape, and fuse material.

Though, Cevario did not combine any of the materials in any form to create an explosive device, according to police.

Cevario’s journal, which included a detailed plan about shooting up the school, was also discovered the investigation. The journal had a step-by-step plot, with details about each stage of the event.

The 18-year-old is undergoing a mental evaluation at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

She has been charged with possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device

Police say she acted alone in devising the plan.

Read the full press release here.

