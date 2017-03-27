UNC’s Luke Maye Hits Game-Winner, Makes it to 8 a.m. Class

WASHINGTON — Luke Maye became a legend in Chapel Hill Sunday night with this shot.

That shot, which was made in Memphis shortly before 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, won the game for the North Carolina Tar Heels and sent them to the Final Four. Maye, a sophomore, finished the game with a career-high 17 points off the bench, obviously none bigger than the final two.

Coming off not only the shot of his life but all the game of his life, it would be tough to blame Maye for taking a day off from class the next morning, especially considering he had to fly home to Chapel Hill after the game. (For what it’s worth, a quick search of Expedia turns up no nonstop flights from the Memphis area to the Chapel Hill area, suggesting a layover was required.)

But Maye did not take the day off from class. In fact, he was right there, on time, for his 8 a.m. Business 101 class Monday morning.

The life of Luke Maye: 7 pm: hits game winning shot against Kentucky to send UNC to final four. 8am next day: Busi 101 class standing O pic.twitter.com/b1aeFGKqRE — Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017

Maye, rightfully so, received a standing ovation from his class.

He also received a somewhat different ovation from another famous Kentucky-killer on Twitter.

Luke my son…May the force of the #32 be with you. #uncdownsthecats #theshotlives — Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) March 27, 2017

It’s a good day to be Luke Maye.

