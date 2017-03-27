Join Us for Our FREE 4th Annual ‘Fan Fest’

March 27, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Fan Fest

106.7 the Fan’s “Fan Fest” is back!

Join all your favorite personalities and our extended CBS Washington, D.C. family at the NOVA Field House in Chantilly on May 6 from 12 to 3 p.m.

It’s a fun-filled day of kids’ games, mascots, autograph sessions, cheerleaders and much, much more. It’s a free event for the whole family!

WHAT: Our 4th Annual Fan Fest
WHERE: NOVA Field House
14810 Murdock St, Chantilly, VA 20151
WHEN: May 6 from noon to 3 p.m.
HOW: FREE

FAMILY OF SPONSORS

The Purple Heart Foundation

