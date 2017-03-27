Join Us for Our FREE 4th Annual ‘Fan Fest’

106.7 the Fan’s “Fan Fest” is back!
Join all your favorite personalities and our extended CBS Washington, D.C. family at the NOVA Field House in Chantilly on May 6 from 12 to 3 p.m.
It’s a fun-filled day of kids’ games, mascots, autograph sessions, cheerleaders and much, much more. It’s a free event for the whole family!
WHAT: Our 4th Annual Fan Fest
WHERE: NOVA Field House
14810 Murdock St, Chantilly, VA 20151
WHEN: May 6 from noon to 3 p.m.
HOW: FREE
FAMILY OF SPONSORS