Jessica McCloughan: ‘Blah Blah Blah’

WASHINGTON — A day after Redskins president Bruce Allen made comments to Redskins beat reporters that really didn’t say anything, specifically regarding recently-fired GM Scot McCloughan, the wife of the former GM had this curious comment.

Blah blah blah — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) March 27, 2017

Now, we have no way of knowing for sure that the tweet is specifically referencing Allen’s comments. But considering Allen hasn’t made any public comments on McCloughan since the firing, and considering Jessica McCloughan’s history of, let’s call them subtweets, it certainly seems there’s a connection here.

For reference, here’s what she tweeted immediately after the firing.

Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence & making sure that impact lasts in your absence — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) March 10, 2017

And here’s what she tweeted when the whole drama began, about a week before he was fired.

These are hard to come by pic.twitter.com/2qzSvqL6lV — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) March 2, 2017

At time of posting, Jessica McCloughan had just 10 tweets on her account. At least half of those are directly related to her husband, and several other seem to be related, so it’s not exactly a major leap to think this tweet is related to him.

Perhaps it’s all one big coincidence. But that seems like a longshot.

