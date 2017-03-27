GW Tabs Maurice Joseph as Full-Time Head Coach

WASHINGTON — Maurice Joseph has signed a five-year contract to remain George Washington’s basketball coach. He spent one season with an interim title in place of the fired Mike Lonergan.

GW announced Joseph’s deal Monday.

The Colonials went 20-15, losing in the quarterfinals of the lower-tier College Basketball Invitational, this season under Joseph. He was hired as head coach in late September, 10 days after Lonergan was fired following a school investigation that found he “engaged in conduct inconsistent with the university’s values.”

That Time Mike Lonergan was Kicked Out of a HS Basketball Game

Joseph had been an assistant on Lonergan’s staff the past five seasons. Joseph played for Lonergan at Vermont.

Six of GW’s top eight scorers this season are expected to return to the team.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)