Bruce Allen Finally Speaks on Scot McCloughan Firing

PHOENIX — In his first public comments since the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan on March 9, Redskins team president Bruce Allen expressed regret that the relationship failed, but shed little light on the exact circumstances that led to the departure.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual league meeting at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, Allen also expressed confidence that the front office staff remaining in place handled the free agency process well and would do the same with the upcoming NFL Draft next month.

“It was the first day of the league year and thought it was important that we gave direction to everybody in the organization of where we’re going,” Allen said. “I like Scot a lot as a person. I had great relationships with his father and brother in our years with the [Oakland] Raiders and we had success. I, obviously, brought him here not envisioning this would happen, but it did.”

McCloughan was fired on March 9, just over two years into a four-year contract. Allen refused to say if McCloughan was fired for cause because of the alcohol dependency that plagued him at previous jobs in Seattle or San Francisco or if there was a pending grievance about his departure from Washington.

“I wouldn’t talk about that,” Allen said.

Allen also didn’t give a timetable for hiring a new general manager. The Redskins have in-house candidates who know the organization well – director of pro personnel Alex Santos, senior executive Doug Williams and director of college scouting Scott Campbell all pre-dated McCloughan when he was hired in January, 2015. But Allen said no discussions about a new general manager – or what that role would even entail – will happen before the draft, which begins April 27 in Philadelphia.

“We’re focused on the draft with our staff right now,” Allen said. “After the draft we’ll analyze and see if we need to add a person – persons – to the group in order to shore it up in any way possible. It could be somebody from within, it could be somebody from without….But we’re doing a good job of focusing today and we’ll worry about May in May.”

