Photos: When In L.A., Wizards Do Courtyard Yoga

WASHINGTON — Fresh off oa road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Washington Wizards boarded a plane to Los Angeles wearing sweatsuits and casual apparel.

Hours later, they were stripped down shirtless in many cases, wearing short sleeves under a bright Los Angeles sun. The team was assembled for courtyard yoga, enjoying a quintessential Los Angeles weekend activity to help prepare their bodies for action vs. the Lakers on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best shots, via Twitter (@WashWizards):

Nice little Sunday morning yoga session in LA 🙏 #DCFamily More on 👻: WashWizards 📷 https://t.co/sfyWYNoFbT pic.twitter.com/0ZiWivKzdS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 26, 2017

Kelly Oubre looks pretty zen in his plank position.

By now, most teams and players incorporate yoga and pilates into their training program to increase flexibility and build strength of supporting muscles. The Golden State Warriors swear by its positive effects. John Wall is a regular practitioner of yoga, even rocking yoga pants while he does it:

I'm In my BAG now !! The Underdogs are up !! #BYB #WallWay #5Deep A post shared by johnwall (@johnwall) on Sep 2, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

So if it’s good enough for an All-Star point guard and a perennial NBA powerhouse, hopefully one session in sunny California can at least contribute to a win on Tuesday.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.