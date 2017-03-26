WATCH: Luke Maye Hits Game Winner To Send UNC To Final Four

Ryan Mayer

The final game of the Elite Eight weekend featured two of the sport’s blue bloods with North Carolina and Kentucky battling it out for the final spot in this year’s Final Four. The game lived up to the expectations after a slow first half as the two team’s traded blows down the stretch in the second half.

The final sequence of the game was frenetic, and it gave UNC fans an opportunity to exorcise some of the demons left over from last year’s title game as sophomore forward Luke Maye connected on the game winning shot with just 0.3 seconds left in the game.

Maye’s shot came after Kentucky’s star freshman, Malik Monk, had just hit an off-balance, leaning three to tie the game at 73. The Tar Heels will meet the Oregon Ducks next Saturday night in Phoenix for a spot in the title game as they continue to seek redemption following last year’s heartbreaking title game loss.