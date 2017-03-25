With Options Dwindling, Tony Romo to TV Could Happen

WASHINGTON — Despite his best intentions to find a starting job, Tony Romo may be left without a chair when the music stops playing this offseason. Unless that chair happens to be in an NFL broadcast booth.

The latest reports from Dallas indicate that the team has little incentive or inclination to release Romo for salary cap relief until June, which could take Denver out of the running. If that’s the case, the belief is that his NFL options are Houston or bust:

I had some talks about Romo today. Broncos haven’t closed door but not pursuing. I’m told Romo believes it’s Texans or retirement for 2017. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 24, 2017

The holdup is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is loath to see Romo end up playing, or even worse succeeding, with his cross-state rivals. If he can convince another team to give up compensation for Romo and take his contract off his hand, even better.

“The Cowboys are trying to make Houston, and to a lesser extent Denver, sweat just enough to consider a trade,” Cowboys insider David Moore explained. “Time is the only leverage available to Dallas.”

Two weeks ago, Adam Schefter revealed that Romo was FOX Sports’ top choice to replace John Lynch in the booth this season if the quarterback was unwilling or unable to find a starting job this season. Earlier on Friday, we learned that they won’t be alone in their pursuit:

It's not just FOX in pursuit of Cowboys QB Tony Romo; it's also CBS making a strong push to add him to its team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2017

With appealing playing destinations dwindling, an outcome that involves a comfortable TV analyst job might seem pretty appealing to a player that has weathered a rash of injuries in recent years.

And if you believe his wife, Candice, he could end up behind a turntable or up on the silver screen too.

“I joked that he could be an amazing DJ,” Candice Romo said in an interview with KCTK The Ticket on Monday. “He loves music.”

“You know what I think he’d be really good at? An actor. This is really crazy, but I think he’d be such a good actor. He’s really more of a creative I think. He has a good balance of that type-A and creative. His timing is impressive, and I — we’re kind of movie connoisseurs and we love television — we watch a lot of movies and things, and we just kind of watch the craft. I personally think he’d be a really good actor.”

“His timing is impressive, and I — we’re kind of movie connoisseurs and we love television — we watch a lot of movies and things, and we just kind of watch the craft. I personally think he’d be a really good actor.”

To recap, Romo could conceivably stay with his current employer, get traded to the Texans, get released and sign anywhere including Houston or Denver, join FOX Sports or CBS Sports as an analyst, leave football and become a DJ, parlay his acting skills into a movie role, some combination of the above, or he could do literally anything else.

But hey, at least he won’t end up in Washington, D.C. via some foolhardy trade, right? I mean…right?

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.