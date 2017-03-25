Man Kills Daughters, 4 and 17, Then Himself at Waldorf Home

WALDORF, Md. — A Waldorf man shot his two daughters at their home before turning the gun on himself, authorities say.

Officers called to the family’s townhome Thursday night for a report of shots fired found the man’s 36-year-old wife wounded outside, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Inside officers found 37-year-old Carlton Goodwin dead in the living room. Officials say he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun was beside him. His daughters, 4-year-old Laila and 17-year-old Lashelle, were found upstairs. The younger girl was dead. The older girl was taken to a hospital, but later died. Their mother was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials believe Goodwin shot his wife and their daughters, then himself, but they say it’s not clear why.

