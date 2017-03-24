Would You Notice if Kirk Cousins Drove Your Uber?

March 24, 2017 10:30 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — From undercover bosses to undercover game shows, people should always be on the lookout for someone famous hiding in plain sight. But would you recognize your hero hiding undercover?

NFL agent and former front office executive Mike McCartney asked the same question in a tweet earlier this week:

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is represented by McCartney and admitted the story was not about him. However, he wishes he could pull it off, and he has the conversion van to help would be Uber drivers ride in style:

If Cousins doesn’t get traded this offseason, this would be an amazing way to spend his time. If anyone is listening inside team headquarters: make this video segment happen.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia