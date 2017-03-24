Would You Notice if Kirk Cousins Drove Your Uber?

WASHINGTON — From undercover bosses to undercover game shows, people should always be on the lookout for someone famous hiding in plain sight. But would you recognize your hero hiding undercover?

NFL agent and former front office executive Mike McCartney asked the same question in a tweet earlier this week:

Just had a hilarious conversation with one of my current NFL players who is an Uber driver during the off-season. Wonder if anyone notices. — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 23, 2017

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is represented by McCartney and admitted the story was not about him. However, he wishes he could pull it off, and he has the conversion van to help would be Uber drivers ride in style:

I wish it was me. Now you've got me thinking, Mike… the van could hold a crowd… UberXL??? https://t.co/PwdQDABcDg — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 24, 2017

If Cousins doesn’t get traded this offseason, this would be an amazing way to spend his time. If anyone is listening inside team headquarters: make this video segment happen.

