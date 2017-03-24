Redskins Seek to Rid NFL of ‘Color Rush’ Requirement

WASHINGTON — The Redskins never really were fans of “color rush” uniforms, the monochromatic color scheme which each NFL team is required to wear on Thursday Night Football at least once per season.

Despite their own color rush ensembles — a putrid mustard bottle-ish catastrophe — being released by the league last fall, the Redskins never wore them, presumably using the out of their “Thursday Night” game falling on Thanksgiving Day.

Now, as all 32 teams make their annual rules proposals, Washington seeks to avoid the color rush permanently by proposing an NFL bylaw revision, the aim of which is to effectively abolish the color rush requirement.

Redskins have proposed an NFL bylaw change that would enable teams to opt out of wearing TNF color rush unis. The reason? "Garish uniforms." pic.twitter.com/uSWGiWW7wo — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) March 23, 2017

In their proposal, the Redskins submit that color rush uniforms are too “garish.”

