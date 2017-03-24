Redskins agree to terms with wide receiver Brian Quick, per agent

March 24, 2017 10:50 AM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Brian Quick, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Redskins have agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Brian Quick, according to his agency.

The 27-year-old, five-year veteran is another big-bodied receiver — at 6-4, 209 pounds — for the Redskins, who also signed 6-6, 240-pound Terrelle Pryor earlier this month.

Quick caught 41 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams last season. He has 105 receptions for 1,499  yards and 10 touchdowns since being selected 33rd overall by the Rams in 2012.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia