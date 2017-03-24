Redskins agree to terms with wide receiver Brian Quick, per agent

WASHINGTON — Redskins have agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Brian Quick, according to his agency.

The 27-year-old, five-year veteran is another big-bodied receiver — at 6-4, 209 pounds — for the Redskins, who also signed 6-6, 240-pound Terrelle Pryor earlier this month.

Quick caught 41 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams last season. He has 105 receptions for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns since being selected 33rd overall by the Rams in 2012.

