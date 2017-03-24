Police: Off-Duty Officer Drove Drunk, Crashed Patrol Car

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George’s County police say one of their own officers was drunk when he crashed his patrol car near the Capitol Beltway.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news release that Officer First Class Christopher Brown was driving a marked cruiser when he clipped the back of a tractor trailer and hit a guardrail early Thursday near Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 495.

Police say Brown, who was off-duty at the time, left the scene of the crash and returned a short time later. Responding officers say Brown appeared to be drunk.

The department announced that Brown has been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence and speeding. The officer had pleaded guilty to DUI charges following a 2012 crash. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

